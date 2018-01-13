Police are investigating a carjacking that followed an argument between two males in Regina early Saturday morning.

They said one of the males used a firearm to threaten the other, and then took his vehicle after an argument on Cavendish Street at about 4 a.m. CST.

The male whose vehicle was taken ran to a friend's house and got into another vehicle to drive around in an attempt to find his stolen vehicle.

He called police when he said he spotted it on the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard, but it was gone when the officers arrived.

Police said nobody was injured in the robbery but the alleged victim was, for unknown reasons, unable to describe the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).