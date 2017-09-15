Regina police are investigating after a car crashed through the front of a house on Habkirk Drive Friday afternoon.

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

A silver Toyota Camry had driven onto the lawn and smashed into the house, ripping off the front door, destroying a section of the stone entranceway and causing substantial damage to the front hallway.

Homeowner Chris Bayda told CBC News he was at work when the crash happened but his son's family was inside, including his grandson, who sustained minor injuries.

The driver, an elderly woman who was alone in the vehicle, had to be extracted from the car, according to a responding fire crew.

She was treated by EMS and taken to hospital, but was speaking to first responders.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.