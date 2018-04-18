Skip to Main Content
Capital Pointe developer appeals city order to fill the hole

Fortress Real Developments says Westgate Properties, owner of 1971 Albert Street in Regina, filed an appeal Tuesday after the city issued a legal order to fill the site.

Goal is to find resolution with the city, says Fortress Real Developments

Stephanie Taylor · CBC News ·
Fortress Real Developments says construction on the project is supposed to reach ground level by September 2018. (Craig Edwards/CBC)

The developer behind the Capital Pointe mega project is appealing a legal order to fill the hole at the corner of Victoria and Albert.

A spokesperson for Fortress Real Developments confirmed an appeal was filed Tuesday. 

"The appeal was filed in advance of the deadline and the team will continue to work towards a resolution with the city which will allow this project to move forward towards completion," reads a statement emailed to CBC News Wednesday. 

The City of Regina said earlier this month it had issued a legal order for the developer to backfill the site after the company missed a deadline requiring it to signal it intended to resume construction on the project. 

Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins previously told CBC News that if the developer failed to fill the hole in the allotted 30-day timeframe, doing so would be left up to the city. 

According to a statement from Louise Folk, Regina's director of development services, the Ministry of Government Relations informed the city about the appeal. 

The statement indicates the city will not be offering any comment, citing the legal process. 

Last Friday, RCMP vehicles were parked outside Fortress' headquarters in Richmond Hill, Ont. while RCMP raided six locations as part of an investigation into syndicated mortgages fraud. 

Fortress has not commented about the raid. 

