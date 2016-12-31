The City of Regina is offering people a free and festive celebration on Saturday.

People will be able to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation with a magician, a comedian, as well as skating and a shinney hockey game.

Festivities will begin at noon. Events will be scattered across three locations: the Conexus Arts Centre, Saskatchewan Science Centre and Wascana Park.

There will be a fireworks display at 6 p.m. CST to cap off the day's festivities.

Free transit to the locations will be available for people throughout the celebration.

The federal government provided the city with $150,000 to fund the celebrations through the Canada 150 Fund.

Saskatoon will also be having similar activities.