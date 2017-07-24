A portion of the new Regina Bypass near Balgonie, Sask., which was scheduled to open Monday, will now accept traffic Tuesday evening.

The overpass has been constructed with two large roundabouts on Highway 46, which the province says will reduce delays.

Traffic Update: The Balgonie overpass is scheduled to be open to traffic on Tuesday evening. @TownofBalgonie @sasktrucking @SaskHeavy — @reginabypass

The roundabouts — circular intersections with traffic merging and flowing in one direction — are designed to accommodate increased traffic volume, even though the roundabouts are essentially single lane intersections.

They are also large enough to accommodate farm equipment, according to Regina Bypass design officials.

Drivers must yield to oncoming traffic from the left-hand side when entering roundabouts.

Although there are roundabouts on municipal streets in Saskatchewan, the roundabouts are the first such intersections on a major Saskatchewan highway.