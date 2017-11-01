The City of Regina may soon amend a zoning bylaw that determines businesses' parking space requirements.

The amendment would see parking lot space determined by the gross floor area rather than the use-by-use system in place now.

Currently, parking requirements for restaurants are different than for medical practices, for example. These regulations mean a business space may end up with more or less parking stalls than it needs, due to tenant shift over the lifecycle of the building.

The amendment would also cut down on paperwork for businesses unable to meet the minimum parking requirements.

"Shopping Centre applicants who are unable to meet parking requirements have relied on complex calculations, parking studies and traffic impact analyses to support obtaining development approval," a report to the city's planning commission reads.

The report is recommended to be forwarded to city council for approval on Nov. 27, to allow "sufficient time for advertising of the required public notices for the respective bylaws."