The City of Regina's proposed budget calls for a 4.18-per-cent tax increase, but that's not the only thing that will hit citizens in the pocketbook.

Water and sewer rates are set to rise five per cent.

Bus fares already went up on New Year's Day: An adult ticket now costs $3.25 — a quarter more than last year.

Golfers will pay more, with green fees rising at the Murray, Tor Hill, Lakeview and Joanne Goulet courses.

The storm drainage levy is going up slightly and cemetery fees are going up five per cent.

Meanwhile, there's a slew of other fees that will stay the same — everything from recycling to the amusement tax.

City councillors will discuss the budget at a special meeting on Feb. 13.