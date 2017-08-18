Regina transit will expand service on six routes as students head back to school.
Beginning Monday, additional trips will be added to routes 3, 4, 18, 21, 22 and 30.
- Route 3 for University/Sherwood Estates will see an additional trip in the afternoon peak period.
- Route 4 for Hillsdale/Walsh Acres will have additional trips in the morning and afternoon peak periods.
- Route 18 for Harbour Landing/University will have an additional late night evening trip.
- Route 21 for Glencairn/University will see bus service will run all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST, plus a late evening trip.
- Route 22 for Arcola East/University will see bus service will run all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. plus a late evening trip.
- Route 30 for University Express/ Rochdale Express will have additional trips in the morning and afternoon peak periods.
The additional service will end in April.
More information can be found online.