Regina transit will expand service on six routes as students head back to school.

Beginning Monday, additional trips will be added to routes 3, 4, 18, 21, 22 and 30.

Route 3 for University/Sherwood Estates will see an additional trip in the afternoon peak period.

Route 4 for Hillsdale/Walsh Acres will have additional trips in the morning and afternoon peak periods.

Route 18 for Harbour Landing/University will have an additional late night evening trip.

Route 21 for Glencairn/University will see bus service will run all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST, plus a late evening trip.

Route 22 for Arcola East/University will see bus service will run all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. plus a late evening trip.

Route 30 for University Express/ Rochdale Express will have additional trips in the morning and afternoon peak periods.

The additional service will end in April.

More information can be found online.