Some of the city's bus routes could be seeing an overhaul.

The City of Regina Community & Protective Services Committee will be proposing recommendations for changes to city bus routes at an upcoming meeting on Jan. 18.

The changes will not require additional money from the city as they are cost-neutral.

The city says since Regina has expanded, the bus routes should be updated so they follow transit coverage standards.

That means 90 per cent of all residences, workplaces, secondary and post-secondary schools are expected to be within 400 metres of neighbourhood transit and two kilometres of express transit service.

Buses are also expected to maintain a minimum amount of passengers per hour. But several routes haven't met those standards including:

Route 17 - Mapleridge

Route 6 - Westhill/Ross Industrial

Route 8 - Normandy

In response, the proposition asks that the routes be modified or reallocated to where they are better utilized by customers.

Arcola Express Service, Fairways West, Harbour Landing, Regina Airport, Tuxedo Park and Westerra are service areas which have been reviewed and identified as potential areas that require additional service.

Transit developed five route changes and gathered feedback from residents with a public survey last fall.

The proposition hopes to see the changes approved and implemented by April 29.