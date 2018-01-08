Regina police are investigating after a 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital with burns during the early hours of Dec. 29.

Police do not yet know if the incident is criminal in nature or an accident. The woman is still in hospital and has not yet been able to give a statement to police.

Police had responded to the 1000 block of Athol Street early that morning to assist the fire department and EMS. She was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.