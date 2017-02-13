Regina city councillors will vote this evening on the city's 2017 budget, which, if passed, could see taxpayers paying more for property taxes as well as for water and waste.

The proposed budget, released in January, calls for a property tax increase of 4.18 per cent. A homeowner with a home assessed at $300,000 would pay an extra $101.76 per year, or $8.48 per month, if it's approved.

The proposed hike includes a special one-per-cent dedicated tax increase for residential road renewal, as well as a 0.45-per-cent increase to fund the new stadium.

City manager Chris Holden said in January that the increase is needed in order to avoid cuts to city services. Revenues are down $8 million from last year and the city will receive five per cent less in provincial sales tax grants due to a slower economy.

"We've had some challenges in terms of how do we maintain service levels, maintain services, make the investment in infrastructure we need, and still maintain, you know, an affordable mill rate increase and utility rate increase," Holden said.

Last year, the municipal portion of taxes increased 3.3 per cent, while utility rates went up by five per cent.

Taxes have gone up every year since 2009.

City councillors will also vote on hikes to water and waste rates. Both are proposed to go up, each five per cent, on March 1. That would translate into an increase of about $90.26 per year ($7.52 per month). Another five-per-cent increase is scheduled for January 2018.

The increase is needed to maintain the system the city uses to pipe water in from Buffalo Pound Lake, more than 50 kilometres away, due to no reliable water source nearby, the city said.

The increase comes at a time when Regina residents already pay the second most for utilities among neighbouring cities in western Canada, with households paying about $1,805.07 in municipal utility charges. Saskatoon residents paid one of the lowest amounts at $1,202.18.

Big ticket items in the 2017 city budget include:

$84.5 million for police.

$42.6 million for the fire department.

$42.9 million for the capital budget.

$9.3 million for snow clearing.

Monday night's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. CST.