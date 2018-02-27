From new Glockenspiel to police headquarters: Where your money will go in Regina in 2018
City council to debate tonight how much taxes will go up this year
Councillors in Regina are getting ready to debate how the city plans to spend residents' money in 2018.
At a meeting at city hall Tuesday, councillors will dissect the plan city staff put forward calling for $443 million to be spent on day-to-day operations — up $7.3 million from the year before. A further $132 million would be dedicated to new capital projects under the plan.
To help pay for that spending and maintain current service levels, according to Regina mayor Michael Fougere, the city is planning to hike property taxes by five per cent.
But that figure will be up for debate. Some of those around the council table, including Fougere himself, are hoping to reduce the increase, while Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli is pitching a higher tax increase to pay for more projects to be completed.
Here's a look at some of the infrastructure projects on the books for 2018:
- Upgrades on 13th Avenue
- Painted pavement marking and signage will change at the intersection of Pasqua and Elphinstone streets
- City will also study adding bike lanes along 13th from Albert to Pasqua
- Dewdney Avenue twinning
- Design and construct a twinned Dewdney from Courtney Street to the West Bypass
- Restoration of the glockenspiel and City Square Plaza
- Installation of new GPS technology on the civic fleet
- $1.1 million for new fire and protective services apparatus
- $1.3 million for the demolition of old Mosaic Stadium
- $7 million in repairs to residential roads
- Replacement of two playgrounds
- Replacement of aged parking meters
- A new pathway from downtown to the new Mosaic Stadium
- Installation of GPS technology on traffic signals to improve fire response times
- $37 million for the expansion of the Regina Police Service headquarters