From new Glockenspiel to police headquarters: Where your money will go in Regina in 2018

Councillors in Regina are getting ready to debate how the city plans to spend residents' money in 2018.

At a meeting at city hall Tuesday, councillors will dissect the plan city staff put forward calling for $443 million to be spent on day-to-day operations — up $7.3 million from the year before. A further $132 million would be dedicated to new capital projects under the plan.

To help pay for that spending and maintain current service levels, according to Regina mayor Michael Fougere, the city is planning to hike property taxes by five per cent.

But that figure will be up for debate. Some of those around the council table, including Fougere himself, are hoping to reduce the increase, while Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli is pitching a higher tax increase to pay for more projects to be completed.

Here's a look at some of the infrastructure projects on the books for 2018: