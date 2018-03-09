Three of Regina's pedestrian bridges are set to be replaced entirely this year, according to the city of Regina.

The cost of the replacements is $660,000 and they will be located over the storm channel south of Ellison Crescent in Regent Park, south of Murphy Crescent in Normanview, and at Sixth Avenue N. and Sheppard Street in Coronation Park.

Work began Thursday on sites at Murphy Crescent and Ellison Crescent. Construction at Sixth Avenue N. and Sheppard Street is slated to begin in April.

This bridge south of Murphy Crescent will be replaced. (Google Earth)

Funding for the projects came from the city's Bridge Infrastructure Renewal Program, which the city put in place to enhance public safety when it comes to bridges.

Existing bridges will remain in place for public use until the new bridges are complete. The old ones will be demolished.

According to the city, the new bridge at the Coronation Park site must be built in the same location as the existing one, so pedestrians are asked to detour around the project where signs indicate.

All three projects are expected to be complete by the end of May.