Police in Regina are asking for the public's help as they try to track down a 12-year-old boy last seen Wednesday.

Xander Pierre Theriault, 12, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. CST, according to a release from the Regina Police Service. It didn't indicate where Theriault was last seen.

The release says Theriault is not believed to be in danger, but needs to be located due to his young age.

He is described as a five-foot-four Métis boy with brown hair and brown eyes.

Theriault was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had "Crooks & Castles" written in red on the front, khaki pants, a black Toronto Raptors baseball cap and black shoes.

Anyone who has information on Theriault's whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.