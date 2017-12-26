Many a snowy owl, finch, partridge — not in a pear tree — and sparrow were spotted during this year's annual Boxing Day bird count in Regina.

The count has been a Regina tradition since 1955. Across North America, Christmas bird counts have been carried out since 1900, and take place between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.

Around 20 people volunteered to brave the elements and bundled up to scour and search a 24-kilometre circle looking for—you guessed it—birds!

Extreme cold in Sask. here to stay for now

The search is a way to gather data on bird populations all across the continent. In Canada the data is submitted to Bird Studies Canada and in America they are sent to the Audubon Society.

It's a Boxing Day tradition: holiday bird count underway in Regina

Jared Clarke, a biologist and teacher, took part in the count this year. He says counting the same area is crucial when trying to extrapolate data.

"If you do it year-after-year you can get an idea of bird population trends," he said. "In Regina, a good Christmas bird count is going to get somewhere between 25, to like, 35 species."

By comparison, a bird count in Texas could net 300 different species, he said.

"The general consensus at lunch was that the birds were pretty quiet today and few and far between," said Clarke.

Our total today:

BC Chickadee 16

RB Nuthatch 4

House Sparrow 43

WB Nuthatch 1

House Finch 6

Mallard 3

American Robin 1!

Magpie 1

Northern Shrike1!

Gray Partridge 3

Snowy Owl 4

Merlin 1

Sharp-shinned Hawk 1

Regina #ChristmasBirdCount pic.twitter.com/4bbeb3vmrn — @jaredclarke5

For some it was their first year taking part in the count, for others this has been as much a part of their holidays as giving gifts. Clarke encouraged any and all to come out and give it a go—just make sure to dress warm.

"Everyone's welcome to come out an enjoy the freezing cold Saskatchewan winter!"