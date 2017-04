Regina police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered Saturday morning.

Police were called at approximately 5:40 a.m. CST to the 700 block of Garnet Street with reports of an injured man.

When the man was discovered, he had already died.

Police are still on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.