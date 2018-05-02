The Regina Police Service is receiving more and more 911 calls from cellphones rather than landlines, which means officers responding to a possible incident may have to do some guessing work.

Police are provided with an exact address when someone calls in an emergency using a landline, but the location of a caller is only approximate when a cellphone is used.

The number of people dialing 911 from a cellphone has increased more than 30 per cent since 2015, according to a report from the city's Board of Police Commissioner — 46,767 calls in 2017 compared to 34,734 just two years before.

When it comes to emergency communications, the report states the policing or emergency services profession is in a "revolution" of sorts, which changes how people communicate with police as technology rapidly evolves.

People who are deaf, or hard of hearing, can now text an emergency to 911, for example.

As police adjust with technological advancements, they must use newer and updated tools to do their jobs, such as the VIPER phone system. It provides emergency communicators with location updates when cell calls are made or even the ability to track the cellphone's call history.

VIPER also allows people to send videos, pictures or other digital data to emergency communications.