Regina police are searching for a group of three or four people, at least two of whom may be teenage girls, after a series of bear spray attacks in the city.

At least five people had been sprayed, four of whom were teenage girls, police said in a news release.

The first incident occurred near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Toronto Street on Saturday, when a white truck pulled up alongside an 18-year-old girl.

Someone from the vehicle called for her attention and, as she turned to look, she was sprayed in the face.

An hour later, two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl were sprayed by someone in a white truck on the 1800 block of Quebec Street.

The third attack that day occurred just before midnight when a 32-year-old man who was walking alone on the 900 block of Arcola Avenue E. was sprayed by one of the occupants of a white truck.

Another spray attack was reported about 20 minutes later, at 12:22 a.m. CST Sunday, near 11th Avenue and Winnipeg Street though no victims were found when police arrived.

Stolen truck found abandoned

At around 2 a.m. CST police received calls that a white truck, which had been seen racing around a neighbourhood, had crashed into a tree on the 1600 block of Toronto Street.

Police found the truck abandoned and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe the incidents are related.

No one was seriously injured in the bear spray assaults.

Police believe there were three or four occupants in the truck during the assaults, and that two of the occupants were females, who are believed to be in their teens.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.