2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of Regina Beach man

A 32-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his uncle.

RCMP said a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of his uncle. (CBC News)

A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a Regina Beach man accused of killing his uncle.

Police responded to an assault call in the community, 45 kilometres northwest of Regina, on Sunday night. 

They found 58-year-old Robert Gardiner, who was later pronounced dead.

Gardiner's nephew, 32-year-old Clint Daniel Salminen, was arrested and charged.

Salminen appeared in court on Tuesday morning. 

RCMP said there was no further threat to the community.

