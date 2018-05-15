2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of Regina Beach man
A 32-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his uncle.
Victim identified as Robert Gardiner, 58; nephew charged with murder
A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a Regina Beach man accused of killing his uncle.
Police responded to an assault call in the community, 45 kilometres northwest of Regina, on Sunday night.
They found 58-year-old Robert Gardiner, who was later pronounced dead.
Gardiner's nephew, 32-year-old Clint Daniel Salminen, was arrested and charged.
Salminen appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
RCMP said there was no further threat to the community.