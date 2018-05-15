2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of Regina Beach man

A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a Regina Beach man accused of killing his uncle.

Police responded to an assault call in the community, 45 kilometres northwest of Regina, on Sunday night.

They found 58-year-old Robert Gardiner, who was later pronounced dead.

Gardiner's nephew, 32-year-old Clint Daniel Salminen, was arrested and charged.

Salminen appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

RCMP said there was no further threat to the community.