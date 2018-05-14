New
Arrest made in Regina Beach death
A man is in custody in connection with a death in Regina Beach Sunday night.
Investigation underway after man found dead Sunday night
RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a death in Regina Beach Sunday night.
Police responded to a call about an assault at a home in the community. They arrived to find a man dead in the home.
The death is still being investigated and an increased police presence will be in the area for the next two days as the house is searched for evidence.
Police say there is no danger to the public.
No charges have been announced.