A third person has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after a violent assault in Regina.

Regina police were called to the 600 block of Montague Street during the early morning of Nov. 17, 2017, where they found three injured people.

They were transported to hospital with various injuries, including stab wounds and gunshot wounds.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with a violent assault that sent people to hospital with stab wounds and gunshot wounds. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

Four other people who were in the home at the time of the incident were located later, bringing the total to seven victims. They had left the home before EMS and police arrived.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were previously charged with seven counts of attempted murder each.

The third arrest — of a 20-year-old man — was made on Saturday.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, the man is also facing a break and enter charge.