Three men are facing charges following an altercation early Saturday morning at a bar in the 6100 block of Rochdale Boulevard.

Police were called to the bar just after 2 a.m. CST for a report of an assault in progress. By the time police arrived, the suspects had allegedly fled in an SUV.

The victims said the incident was the result of a verbal altercation that had started earlier. It's alleged the two females were each struck in the face twice by one man as they were leaving the bar.

Police caught up to the SUV in a mall parking lot by deploying emergency equipment.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding 0.08.

Another 21-year-old man is facing two assault charges.

A third man was charged with possession of a scheduled substance.

They were all released on conditions and will be in court on the charges on March 1.