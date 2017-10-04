Three 12-year-old girls have been charged in connection to more than two dozen garbage bin fires that were lit in Regina's Al Ritchie neighbourhood.

Regina police say 26 garbage bin fires were reported in the area from January to August of this year, with the majority taking place over summer holidays.

Police said most of the fires were lit between 1 and 6 a.m.

In total, police believe five young girls were responsible for the fires.

Police have charged three 12-year-old girls with numerous counts of arson, while the other two children were referred to the Firestarters Education Program because they are younger than 12 and cannot be charged.

None of the children can be named because their identifies are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.