Man with gun robs East End Regina business

The Regina Police Service is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery in Regina Monday.

Police looking for suspect

CBC News ·
Witnesses says the man had his face covered when he entered the business with a gun. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Police were called to a business in the 2000 block of Park Street at about 2:15 p.m.

A man, who had his face covered, allegedly entered the business with a gun.

Witnesses told police the suspect fired a round into the floor.  

The man demanded cash and fled on a bicycle.

Police were unable to find the suspect in the area. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

