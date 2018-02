The Regina Police Service is looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a local business.

On Feb. 24, 2018 at about 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a business in the 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue.



According to police, two suspects entered the business with weapons and demanded money. They left with cash.

No one was injured in the incident.



Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.