One person was injured after an armed home invasion in Regina on Wednesday night.

Police officers responded to a call from the 400 Block of 17th Avenue E. just before 10:00 p.m. CST.

Once there, they determined that a man had forced his way into the home while armed with what looked like a firearm, though they were not able to confirm if the gun was real.

The victim had minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

The suspect is described as being 25-30 years old, around five-feet-eight, 150 lbs. with a scruffy face. He was wearing a light grey jacket and baggy pants. He left the home in an older black sedan.

Police are still investigating the incident and are requesting that anyone with information contact the Regina Police Service.