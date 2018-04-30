Commuters invited to try Regina's new Arcola express bus route for free this week

The new Arcola Express bus route is rolling out starting on Monday, with people invited to try the service for free in its first week.

The route is designed to give people quicker bus service from the southeast end of the city to the downtown core and back. People in Greens on Gardiner, the Creeks, Gardiner Heights, Gardiner Park, Windsor Park and Woodland Grove can take advantage of the route during peak hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The city estimates the new route will shave 20 minutes off the current bus commute from the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre—the east end transit hub—to downtown.

The proposed Arcola Express route 60 in regina's east end. (City of Regina Community & Protective Services Committee)

The city purchased three new buses for the new Arcola Express #60 route through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, with the federal government providing 50 per cent of the funds.

In the past two years, $17.2 million has been invested in Regina's transit system, in part to replace transit and paratransit buses, to improve bus shelters and add braille signage.

Improvements are also being made to transit routes in Harbour Landing, Tuxedo Park, Fairways West and Windsor Park, with new and expanded services, and the UPass program will also be expanded this year, according to the city.

