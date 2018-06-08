Arcola Avenue has really bad traffic flow, city report finds

Regina's Arcola Avenue has bad traffic problems and it doesn't look like things will get better anytime soon, according to a city report.

When the Regina Bypass project is complete, that should help alleviate some of the traffic problems near Victoria Avenue, Arcola and then east to the Ring Road, but that won't happen until late 2019 at the earliest.

Traffic on Arcola varies from about 19,400 vehicles a day east of Prince of Wales Drive up to 45,000 a day between Ring Road and University Park Drive, the report says.

Using a grading system where an F is cause for concern and an A is actually not desirable from a cost-efficiency perspective, the city has assigned grades of F, F, D and C to four intersections on Arcola:

Arcola Avenue and Park Street was given the grade of D, which means traffic flow is acceptable during peak hours.

Arcola Avenue and Ring Road received an F grade, which means improvements are needed. However, any improvements (like a widened overpass) likely won't be for another three decades because the city would get a better value for its buck then.

Arcola Avenue from Ring Road to Pilot Butte Creek also received an F. Potential improvements could include things like an additional eastbound lane from the overpass to Pilot Butte Creek or the installation of dual, eastbound left turn lanes at the University Park intersection.

Arcola Avenue from Pilot Butte Creek to Prince of Wales Drive got a C, which is also decent traffic flow.

The city's report was a result of a "functional study" and was for informational purposes only.