A 27-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot early Saturday morning in Regina.

Police found the man after responding to complaints of a gun being fired in the 1400 block of Cameron Street. He was treated by EMS and transported to hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.