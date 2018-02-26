Skip to Main Content
2nd man facing murder charge over Regina homicide

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man.

Justin Langan died after being shot in his Pasqua Street home

Justin Langan was injured during an alleged robbery and subsequently died from his injuries on Feb. 18, 2018. (Facebook)

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Justin Langan.

Donald Chad Pelletier, 34, was charged and appeared in court on Monday, according to the Regina Police Service. He is also facing charges of armed robbery using a weapon and failure to comply. 

Pelletier was arrested on the 400 block of Retallack Street where police executed a search warrant, which included a SWAT unit being deployed.

Chad Barre, 31, is also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Langan's death. He was arrested after a police chase ended near the Cathedral neighbourhood on Feb. 18.

Langan was shot in his Pasqua Street home on that day. He was pronounced dead at hospital. 

A relative of Langan's said he and Barre were known to each other.

