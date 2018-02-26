2nd man facing murder charge over Regina homicide

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Justin Langan.

Donald Chad Pelletier, 34, was charged and appeared in court on Monday, according to the Regina Police Service. He is also facing charges of armed robbery using a weapon and failure to comply.

Pelletier was arrested on the 400 block of Retallack Street where police executed a search warrant, which included a SWAT unit being deployed.

Chad Barre, 31, is also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Langan's death. He was arrested after a police chase ended near the Cathedral neighbourhood on Feb. 18.

Langan was shot in his Pasqua Street home on that day. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

A relative of Langan's said he and Barre were known to each other.