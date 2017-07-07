Two teens have been charged with attempted murder in connection to a recent attack against a 16-year-old boy.

Police began investigating on Thursday around 3:30 a.m., when patrol officers discovered a group of people gathered around a person lying in the street on the 2800 block of 6th Avenue.

A 16-year-old male had suffered serious head injuries and still remains in hospital.

Police were later able to identify suspects related to the case. One of the suspects was arrested later on Thursday after police responded to a suspicious persons call on 3rd Avenue and Rae Street around 9 p.m., with the person matching the description of one of the suspects from the earlier attack.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy in the 1100 block of Angus Street and a 17-year-old boy was arrested a short time later.

The pair have since been charged with attempted murder and breaches of probation. Their identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act because they are minors.

Both were set to appear in court Friday.

Police dog bites bystander

Police said a member of the public not related to the attempted murder investigation was bitten by a police dog.

It happened while the canine unit was assisting officers looking for the second suspect in a residential area Thursday night.

The incident will be reviewed by the police's use of force committee.

This is the second time this week a bystander has been bitten by a Regina Police Service dog.