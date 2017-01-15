A smiling family, including recent arrivals who have spent years in camps for Syrian refugees, was welcomed to Regina Sunday during an event hosted by their sponsors.

The Regina Multi-Faith Forum began their sponsorship project about 15 months ago.

"We wanted a practical project that we could achieve together," Amr Henni, from the group, explained Sunday.

He said some of the family members they supported had not seen each for four years, having been displaced to different camps in Jordan and Lebanon.

The most-recent family members arrived in Regina in mid-December.

On Sunday, during the group's event for World Religion Day, the family was introduced to the community.

"Today is a special one because we sponsored a Syrian refugee family and they arrived Dec. 16. So we are presenting them to the community that sponsored them," Henni said.

Members of the Multi-Faith Forum raised money for the sponsorship and also arranged to meet various needs of the family, including health, housing, education, transportation and cultural support.