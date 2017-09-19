An outreach worker and pastor who has spent nearly two decades working in Regina's North Central neighbourhood is hoping his new book will help others heal from traumatic experiences.

Reflections: An Anthology of Power, Pain and Mourning is a collection of four fictional stories rooted in Spurgeon Root's experiences working with gang exit programs, in prisons, and with young offenders in the city.

"Having worked in a gang environment for years now, and dealing with so much violence, part of my processing is writing stories," said Root, who currently runs Healing Hands workshop in North Central — an outreach program that seeks to give teenagers and young adults in the community an opportunity to learn practical skills like carpentry and bicycle maintenance.

Though North Central is home for Root, and he described his work there as a labour of love, he acknowledged that the exposure to violence, substance abuse, trauma and socio-economic inequality has taken an emotional toll.

"Over the years our neighbourhood has lost a lot of people. At this point, when there is a homicide, I usually know someone involved," he added.

Root and his two children hold up his new book, Reflections: An Anthology of Power, Pain and Mourning. (submitted by Spurgeon Root)

As a result, each of the four stories follows a fictional character — be it a former special forces soldier or a prison guard — who is struggling to find their way in a world plagued by tragedy.

While Root turned to writing as an outlet for his own emotions, he said publishing the stories has come with a new set of challenges.

"It meant revisiting some stuff that happened years ago now, like dealing with suicide or a friend dying of a gunshot wound.

"My stomach even clenches up now just talking about it."

Nevertheless, Root hopes his book will help others who have had similar experiences.

"I loaned it to a coworker who dealt with a lot of this stuff, and he found it therapeutic and helpful, and that's my hope, and that's why I finally published them."