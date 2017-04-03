More than 800 workers at Regina's Co-op Refinery will vote Monday on a tentative deal struck by management and their union last week.

Unifor and refinery management have been negotiating on a new contract for more than a year, with little success.

Two weeks ago, workers voted against accepting what the refinery called its final offer. However, the union changed its position on Friday, recommending that workers take the deal.

If that happens, a labour disruption will be avoided. Both the union and management were in position to start job action on Friday at midnight.

Changes to the workers' pension plan had been the main issue separating the two sides.