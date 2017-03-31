After more than a year of negotiations, Unifor 594 and the Co-op Refinery have come to a tentative deal.

The union announced on Friday afternoon on its Facebook page that after another set of negotiations an agreement had been reached between it and the company.

In the announcement the union, which represents over 800 people, said that "while this is not the deal we wanted, it will be accompanied with a recommendation."

The agreement in its current form will be presented to the local during a meeting on April 3.

On March 16, the provincially appointed mediator "booked out," or stopped mediating negotiations between the two parties. That a activated a 14-day cooling-off period which expired on March 30 at midnight. Once that deadline passed, either side could issue a strike or lockout notice within 48 hours.

However, with the agreement reached it would appear a strike or a lockout notice will not be issued at this time.

More to come ...