The Saskatchewan government is advocating for ride-booking services in the province because it wants to reduce the number of injuries and deaths from impaired driving, according to cabinet minister Joe Hargrave.

During Wednesday's throne speech, the province said it would press municipalities to allow the services within their jurisdictions. If and when companies would be able to operate would ultimately be up to the municipalities, but the province would take care of things such as regulations and insurance.

Hargrave said the government is hoping to introduce related legislation during the fall sitting.

Hargrave could not provide statistics to indicate ride-booking services such as Uber or Lyft reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

"All I know is if we reduce the number of deaths that there is, we've accomplished something," he said.

Saskatchewan's rate of impaired drivers is the highest among provinces in Canada. Despite tougher drinking and driving laws introduced within the last three years, hundreds of drivers are caught impaired every month.

Regulate ride-booking: taxi association

The Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association said it "welcomes" competition from companies such as Uber or Lyft — as long as those companies abide by the same rules taxis do. That means meeting the requirements for accessibility, insurance, licensing, and criminal and driving record checks.

"We know and accept that our industry must change and improve; that is why we have chosen to propose solutions including steps to combat our province's high incidence of impaired driving and to address the difficulties our customers face in finding a taxi during periods of peak demand," said Carlo Triolo, manager of United Cabs said in a press release.

Between April and June, 15,523 attempted to book a ride with Uber in Saskatchewan, the company said.

"Uber would be pleased to work with the government to implement a provincial ride-sharing framework that expands transportation options and reduces impaired driving," said Uber spokesperson Jean-Christophe de Le Rue in an email.