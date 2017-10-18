When Nathan Arias got home to Red Pheasant First Nation, Sask., Tuesday it looked to him like the whole community was burning.

"It looked massive," he said of the fire that threatened his community.

"It was a sight to see."

Red Pheasant First Nation is among the communities that battled wildfires Tuesday, as high wind fuelled blazes across Western Canada. Evacuation orders were issued for the towns of Leader, Burstall and Liebenthal.

Arias was on his way home from a school fundraiser in North Battleford when he caught word of the fire. When he got to the reserve around 6:30 p.m. CST, it was threatening his uncle's house, he said.

Chief Clint Wuttunee of Red Pheasant First Nation says the blaze that threatened his community Tuesday has now been contained. (Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs)

"We were all kind of hustling around, trying to get stuff out of his house and the wind started picking up."

To protect his uncle's home, they sprayed it down with a water hose, he said, adding that fire crews tackled the blaze itself.

Despite the strong wind, the whole reserve came together and was able to subdue the fire, he said, noting that no one was hurt.

After 10:30 p.m.Tuesday night, he said the fire was still burning, but was under control.

Help from neighbours

Red Pheasant Chief Clinton Wuttunee said that neighbouring Mosquito First Nation sent a fire truck to assist, and another fire truck was dispatched to the area by the provincial government.

"We were lucky I believe no homes were lost and it's pretty much contained," he wrote in a text message to CBC Tuesday night.

"Lots of community support to ensure water was hauled to homes in the path of fire."

RCMP were on the scene and identified the community hall as a muster point for if the situation worsened, he said, noting that a representative from the provincial government is slated to visit the First Nation Wednesday to assess the situation.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wuttunee wrote that rain was falling on the First Nation.