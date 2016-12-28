Some 33 per cent of Canadians who participated in a recent poll conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month.

That's despite tough financial penalties for distracted driving across the country in addition to the loss of demerit points. Jeff Walker, the vice-president of public affairs at the CAA, says the numbers are troubling.

He says the effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit.

The survey also suggests that nearly 70 per cent of Canadians believe using their phone at a red light is unacceptable. The CAA polled 2,012 Canadians for its survey. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Saskatchewan to see tougher penalties

Saskatchewan residents should be prepared for wider restrictions on cellphone use in the car.

The current provincial law penalizes people who just use their phones when driving, but that's changing come the new year.

In 2017, Saskatchewan residents will be penalized for looking at, manipulating and even holding their phones while behind the wheel.

The provincial legislation was passed earlier in the fall, and the changes will be implemented in addition to a number of SGI fee increases in the new year.

The new Saskatchewan laws come into effect Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m. CST.