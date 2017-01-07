The Red Cross has rolled out this year's "Pink Day" anti-bullying campaign, and set the date for 2017's event as Feb. 22.

This year's campaign is ramping up in advance of the day, with a new social media twist.

Organizers are encouraging people to buy the official Pink Day shirts in advance of Feb. 22 and post pictures of themselves wearing the shirts on social media, tagged #pinkday.

Those images will then be used on electronic billboards across Saskatchewan.

Luc Mullinder is the project leader for the Red Cross's Imagine No Bullying campaign in Saskatchewan. He said the money raised has helped them to deliver the anti-bullying message to more and more Saskatchewan classrooms.

"We've gone from hitting one in every five students, to one in every three," he said.

"That's tremendous work, and we couldn't have done it without Pink Day and the rest of the province."

Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark is an educator with the Red Cross Pink Day campaign. (CBC)

The Roughriders are also pitching in as educators this year.

Offensive lineman Dan Clark does classroom presentations on bullying and said the campaign is close to his heart, as he has experienced bullying himself.

"I want to spread the message and show students, show kids, it's not just them. It's adults, it's professional athletes, it's news anchors. Everyone's dealt with a side of it," he said.

"It's just about starting the message with kids and getting the message out there."

Pink Day began when a Grade 9 student in Cambridge, N.S. was bullied by classmates for wearing a pink shirt to school in 2007. A pair of older students encouraged friends to wear pink shirts to school the next day as a show of support.

Pink Day has become a nationwide day to raise awareness about bullying.

The campaign aims to reach every single student in Saskatchewan by 2019.