Regina, Moose Jaw could see record-breaking temperatures

Regina and Moose Jaw residents might want to pull their rubber boots out of storage today in celebration of the potential record-breaking temperatures.

If the cities reach their daytime highs, they will earn respective titles for the warmest Jan. 18 on record, according to Environment Canada.

"Expect warmer temperatures to continue, but just not the record-breaking temperatures we should be seeing today," said Jean Paul Cragg, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Regina is expected to reach 8 C, which would beat the record-setting temperature of 5.4 C set on Jan. 18, 2017.

Prior to last year's weather record, Jan. 18, 1991, had held the top spot, with a temperature of 4.2 C.

Moose Jaw is also expected to break a record of 8.3 C, which was set in 1900, if the mercury reaches the projected high of 9 C.

Although temperatures are expected to stay on the plus side for a few days across southern Saskatchewan, they're expected to dip back down to the freezing mark next week.

"People just don't have to worry about any Arctic temperatures this week," Cragg said, adding sidewalks might be slippery after they freeze again.