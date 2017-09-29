Regina companies AGT Food and Ingredients and Rebellion Brewing first partnered two years ago to create the Lentil Cream Ale craft beer.

Now, both businesses are receiving funding from the federal and provincial governments to help the companies move into the future of Saskatchewan's value-added agriculture industry.

AGT Foods and Rebellion Brewing are two of 25 companies receiving funding through the Saskatchewan Lean Improvements in Manufacturing (SLIM) program, which supports value-added processing of crops and livestock into food, feed or bio-products.

The SLIM program is intended to provide funding to help Saskatchewan companies in the value-added industry adopt best practices, new technologies, and processes that lead to improvements in productivity and efficiency.

So far, the program has given these 25 companies $9.5 million in funding.

Rebellion Brewing is receiving $330,000, and the funding will help the brewery expand brewing capacity and add exterior grain storage as well as a canning system.

"We can become more sustainable, more resilient, and more successful as a province the more we can do here with value-added processes," said Mark Heise, president of Rebellion Brewing.

"It's amazing when our government partners recognize the value of that, and are willing to make investments to help that be possible."

AGT Foods is getting $500,000 in funding to support production and equipment upgrades. The money will help fund improvements to its polishing, bagging and conveyer system to increase productivity at the Regina facility.

Murad Al-Katib said AGT Foods partnered with Rebellion Brewing two years ago because of the company's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

World market future

Murad Al-Katib, president and CEO of AGT Foods, sees it as Saskatchewan's role in the world's agricultural system to continually innovate.

"We're not going to necessarily be the lowest cost producer in the world as we move forward … what we're going to do is up our game," said Al-Katib.

"We're going to count on our food-safe system, the reputation of Canada, and use technology and advanced manufacturing to transform products to reach what the world really demands."

Al-Katib added this is important for sustainability moving into the future of the world economy.

"The investments position Saskatchewan and Canada to capture these opportunities that the world is presenting us as we move towards 2050 where the world will have 10 billion people," said Al-Katib.

Nineteen other companies have been approved for $8 million in SLIM funding, with projects expected to be complete by February 2018.