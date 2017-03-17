A Winnipeg-born football player who is a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is facing trial for alleged drug trafficking.

Defensive lineman Jordan Reaves is free on bail after being ordered earlier this year to stand trial in November on one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The 27-year-old player and a second man were arrested by Winnipeg police during a traffic stop early last year.

The Riders said they were not aware of any charges until Thursday.

"We were disappointed to learn of the legal situation concerning Jordan Reaves," the club said in an emailed statement.

"Since the club was informed of the matter yesterday, Jordan has been open and co-operative with our inquiries. He absolutely maintains his innocence."

The club declined to comment further while the legal process was still underway.