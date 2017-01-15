The RCMP call centre in Saskatchewan, where 911 emergency calls are handled, received many unusual requests in 2016.

"It does tie-up an emergency line," Angela Prettyshield, a dispatch supervisor for the RCMP said.

She said 911 call takers have a screening protocol they use to quickly determine the urgency of a call and if there is a need for police, fire or ambulance.

"We do ask if it is an emergency and we do ask what is going on," she said. "If it is not an emergency, we sometimes are forced to put the people on hold and deal with them once the real emergencies are dealt with."

She said their focus is always on safety for the public.

"I think people need to realize that 911 is for emergency calls or where safety is in danger," she said.

When people are simply seeking information, even on matters involving policing, there are other contact options such as calling their local detachment's office number.

There is also a non-emergency number for the RCMP dispatch office in Regina, which is 306-310-RCMP (306-310-7267).

Prettyshield said when a call comes in that is not an emergency, the call takers do their best to help out and direct the caller to an appropriate resource.

"I wouldn't say they're a nuisance," Prettyshield said. "Everybody's version of what an emergency is to them, is their emergency."

Examples, noted in a media release this week, included the following: