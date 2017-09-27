Saskatchewan RCMP will provide an update Wednesday morning on the investigation into a crash between a stolen truck and a minivan that killed three women from Edmonton.

Staff Sgt. Rob Embree is set to speak to the media outside F Division Headquarters in Regina at 10 a.m. CST about the investigation into the fatal collision that occurred on Highway 16 near Lloydminster on Sept. 22.

The RCMP have received criticism of their handling of the incident. Before the collision occurred, officers spotted the stolen truck and initiated a chase. However, their supervisor assessed the situation and called off the pursuit.

Maidstone RCMP detachment. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki defended the decision on Tuesday. He said since 2009, RCMP forces across Canada have been instructed not to engage in high-speed chases with stolen vehicles.

"A stolen vehicle is not worth putting someone's life in jeopardy or at risk," he said.