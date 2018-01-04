An Indigenous man was found dead outside Prince Albert on Dec. 27, and the RCMP are now saying their response may not have been sufficient in the matter.

On the afternoon of Dec. 26, Prince Albert RCMP received a call that a 59-year-old man had walked away from a care home located about 10 kilometres outside the city and was considered missing.

The man was found dead the next morning alongside a grid road nearby.

The temperature ranged from - 25 C at 3 p.m. CST on Dec. 26 to as cold as -35 C by the morning of Dec. 27.

The RCMP have launched an internal review of the incident because they believe their response "may not have been sufficient," according to an RCMP news release issued Thursday.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob Embree said the serious nature of the incident is what triggered the review.

"Anytime that we have a serious incident involving our members, that's what usually generates the assistance of an outside agency as far as doing an external, independent review," Embree said.

Saskatchewan RCMP have tapped the Saskatoon Police Service to do an independent, external investigation, and the Ministry of Justice will name an independent observer.

Embree says he's not sure why the Saskatoon Police Service was chosen, but he assumes it was due to the proximity to Prince Albert.

'It's not something you want to necessarily rush; you want the facts, when they come out, to come out properly.' - RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob Embree

When CBC asked if a missing persons report had been made when the man went missing, Embree said that would be covered in the internal report.

He doesn't know when the review will be available.

"It'll take as long as it takes to get the facts that come out regarding the investigation. It's not something you want to necessarily rush; you want the facts, when they come out, to come out properly."