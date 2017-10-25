Kindersley RCMP are looking for information after someone stole nine military medals from a residence in the town over the weekend.

Between Saturday and Monday, someone committed a break and enter on Fourth Avenue W., stealing various household items, war memorabilia and nine medals.

The medals were stolen sometime between Oct. 21 and 23. (Submitted by RCMP)

Seven of the medals were connected to the UK military. Some were connected to deployments in the Persian Gulf, Bosnia, Macedonia and Northern Ireland. There was also a Queen's Jubilee medal, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.