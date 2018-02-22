Two youths who allegedly stole several guns from a home in the rural hamlet of Denholm, Sask., are in custody after taking RCMP on a chase in North Battleford.

Police were called around 5 a.m. CST Thursday about a break and enter in progress. When the police arrived, the culprits had already left the scene.

They made off with several guns, among them "high calibre" hunting rifles, police say.

A speeding vehicle was spotted heading west, which officers then followed into North Battleford.

When the vehicle got to the north side of the city, police attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle fled north on Highway 4, and the RCMP continued its chase.

One responding officer sped ahead of the vehicle, got in front of it and then slowed down. The suspect then rear-ended the RCMP cruiser, causing it to come to a stop.

Two youths were taken into custody.

Guns matching the description of the stolen weapons from Denholm were found in the vehicle.