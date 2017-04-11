A woman from east-central Saskatchewan has been arrested after RCMP seized a cargo trailer full of illegal cigarettes last weekend.

The 61-year-old from Beatty, Sask., was stopped by CN Police while driving through Yorkton on Saturday.

During the traffic stop, the CN officer called in the RCMP to seize around 200,000 illegal cigarettes and more than $5,000, along with her vehicle and a trailer.

The woman has been charged with possession of unstamped tobacco and possession of proceeds of crime.

She was taken into custody and released on an undertaking to appear in court.