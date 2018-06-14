Skip to Main Content
RCMP lay second-degree murder charge in Black Lake homicide
A 31-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a woman in Black Lake, a community located about 450 kilometres north of La Ronge.

Chester Bigeye to appear before court on Friday

Saskatchewan RCMP had ruled the death of 24-year-old Brandy Robillard a homicide, and have now laid charges in connection to her death. (CBC News)

Saskatchewan RCMP's Major Crimes Unit North, along with Black Lake RCMP, arrested Chester Bigeye on Thursday. He was charged with second-degree murder.  

Police said they were notified on Sunday about the sudden death of a 24-year-old woman, identified as Brandy Robillard. The death was later determined to be a homicide. 

Bigeye will appear in Provincial Court in La Ronge by phone on Friday at 9:30 a.m. CST. 

