Nipawin RCMP are asking for the the public's help in locating an 88-year-old man who uses a cane to walk.

Clarke Euler was last seen leaving his Nipawin home on Jan. 18 in his greyish blue, 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

He has a Saskatchewan licence plate with the number 174 HFS.

RCMP say he has a "stooped-over appearance when walking."

Euler is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nipawin RCMP at 306-862-6270. ​